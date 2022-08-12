Kishida's New Cabinet Starts Tackling Mounting Issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's new cabinet started work in earnest on Friday, launching discussions to deal with higher prices, the seventh wave of novel coronavirus infections and a pile of other issues.

State minister and parliamentary vice minister appointments are set to be decided at an extraordinary cabinet meeting in the afternoon.

On Friday morning, a meeting of four ministers under the National Security Council, including Kishida and newly appointed Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, was held at the prime minister's office.

The meeting was about the security environment in East Asia and the four apparently discussed China's recent military drills near Taiwan.

Kishida then held a hearing on price trends, also at the prime minister's office. Together with industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and farm minister Tetsuro Nomura, both newly given the posts, Kishida listened to opinions about the current food price situation from retailers and manufacturers.

