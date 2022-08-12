Typhoon Meari Likely to Make Landfall in Japan Saturday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Meari, which was formed south of Japan early Friday morning, is expected to make landfall on the Pacific coast of the country's Tokai central or Kanto eastern region Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Friday.

The agency is warning the public of heavy rainfall, high waves and strong winds from the eighth typhoon of the year, which may also disrupt public transportation.

The typhoon was moving slowly north off the southern coast of western Japan's Kii Peninsula at 9 a.m. Friday (midnight Thursday GMT), with a central atmospheric pressure of 1,004 hectopascals, a maximum sustained wind speed of 18 meters per second and a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 25 meters per second.

It is forecast to move off the coast of the Tohoku northeastern Japan region early Sunday morning before becoming an extratropical cyclone early Monday morning.

Heavy rains lashed Tohoku and the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido Friday morning due to a low-pressure system accompanied by a rain front.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]