JAL Jet Crash Victims Remembered on 37th Anniversary

Ueno, Gunma Pref., Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Victims of the 1985 crash of a Japan Airlines <9201> jumbo jet were remembered at the mountainous crash site in the eastern prefecture of Gunma on the 37th anniversary Friday.

Bereaved family members and others went on a memorial hike, climbing to Osutaka Ridge in the village of Ueno to offer prayers at grave markers engraved with the names of the victims.

The scale of an annual memorial service at the foot of the ridge was reduced for the third straight year due chiefly to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The crash of JAL Flight 123 on Aug. 12, 1985, is the world's deadliest single-aircraft accident, leaving 520 passengers and crew members dead.

Many bereaved family members did not make the memorial hike due to aging and the pandemic.

