Omicron Likely Causes Fever among More Children: Japan Study

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--More children developed novel coronavirus symptoms such as fever and convulsions in Japan when omicron variants raged early this year than when the delta variant was dominant, a Japanese study showed Friday.

This is the first large-scale survey in Japan to compare symptoms of COVID-19 sufferers aged under 18 before and after the outbreak of the first omicron variant in Japan, according to the National Center for Child Health and Development.

The survey, led by the center, is based on data on hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the country.

It compared the symptoms of 458 infected children registered between August and December last year, when the delta variant was dominant, and those of 389 children registered between January and March this year during the country's COVID-19 sixth wave driven by omicron variants.

The proportion of surveyed cases who had a fever of 38 degrees Celsius or higher was some 40 pct in the age group of 2 to 12 during the omicron period, about twice the level during the delta period.

