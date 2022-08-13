Japan to See Further Price Hike for Milk in Winter

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan will see a further price hike for milk and yoghurt in winter as wholesale prices for raw milk are set to show their biggest rise in more than 13 years.

The wholesale price increase is expected to jack up retail prices of milk and other products, dealing another blow to households already pounded by higher prices of many goods and services.

Producers are concerned that consumers may shift away from milk products.

By early August, major dairy producers and producer groups in all regions except Okinawa Prefecture had agreed to raise raw milk prices by 10 yen per kilogram from November shipments, the first increase since 2019 and the biggest since 2009.

Behind the move were higher import prices for grain for feed and a rise in transport costs.

