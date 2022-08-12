Japan Logs 168,826 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 168,826 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down by 64,876 from a week earlier.

A total of 210 new deaths linked with COVID-19 were confirmed, while the number of severely ill patients climbed by 34 from Thursday to 637.

In Tokyo, 20,401 new positive cases were confirmed, down by 17,366 from a week before, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

New COVID-19-linked deaths came to 30 in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infection cases totaled 27,167.6, down 17.3 pct. The number of patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria rose by two from Thursday to 42.

