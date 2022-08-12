Tokyo Confirms 20,401 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--A total of 20,401 people were confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Tokyo on Friday, down by 17,366 from a week before, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

New deaths linked with COVID-19 came to 30 in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infection cases totaled 27,167.6, down 17.3 pct from a week earlier. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria rose by two from Thursday to 42.

