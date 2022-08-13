INTERVIEW: Industry Minister Stresses Need to Restart N-Plants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura sees the need to bring more nuclear plants back online, in order to secure a stable supply of electricity.

In an interview Friday, Nishimura said that the government will work to ensure that up to nine reactors are in operation in winter.

"We are aware that it is important to restart more (reactors)" for a stable electric power supply from next summer and onward," Nishimura said.

He indicated that that the country will work on resuming operations of nuclear plants that have not finished their screening process with the Nuclear Regulation Authority and have yet to obtain local governments' restart approval.

"We are not thinking about building new nuclear plants or expanding or rebuilding existing plants as of now," Nishimura said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]