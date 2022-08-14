Typhoon Meari Hits Kanto Eastern Japan Region

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Meari hit the Kanto eastern Japan region, which includes Tokyo, on Saturday night as it disrupted traffic in many areas in the middle of the Bon summer holiday period.

The eighth typhoon of the year made landfall in the Shizuoka Prefecture's Izu Peninsula in the Tokai central Japan region around 5:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. GMT). It later crossed the neighboring Kanto region to reach the Pacific Ocean at Ibaraki Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Typhoon Meari caused heavy rain in Tokai, Kanto, the Izu island chain and the Hokuriku central Japan region. In the chain, the island of Izu Oshima had a rainfall of about 110 millimeters during the hour to 9:10 p.m.

Japan Airlines <9201> and All Nippon Airways canceled 135 flights by Saturday night, affecting a total of 15,000 people. Sections of the Tomei and Shin-Tomei expressways in Shizuoka were temporarily closed.

Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, stopped Shinkansen bullet train operations between Shizuoka and Kakegawa stations for about 30 minutes, causing 146 trains to be delayed. East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, canceled some conventional trains mainly in Kanto's Chiba Prefecture.

