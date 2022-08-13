Japan Industry Minister Visits Yasukuni Shrine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura visited Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Saturday, two days before the 77th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.

He is the first cabinet minister whose visit to the war-related shrine has been confirmed since Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration was launched in October last year.

"I prayed for peaceful rest of the souls of the war dead, thinking about former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," Nishimura told reporters after the shrine visit.

"I made a pledge to do my utmost for the peace and prosperity of Japan and the world," he added.

Yasukuni Shrine is regarded as a symbol of Japan's past militarism by neighboring countries including China and South Korea as it enshrines war criminals along with the war dead. Abe was shot dead last month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]