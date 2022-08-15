Ex-WWII Japanese Detainee Calls for Peace in Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Akiyoshi Chikada, who was detained by the former Soviet Union after the end of World War II, calls for peace in Ukraine, where he lived in detention.

Chikada, 96, who lives in Fussa, Tokyo, deeply laments Russia's ongoing military aggression against Ukraine.

Russia "is no different from the time of the Soviet Union, which broke its treaty (with Japan) and kept invading even after the end of the war," he said.

"War must never happen again. Many people should know the preciousness of life," he added.

Chikada, born in Tokyo, was 19 years old when he was drafted for the war in February 1945.

