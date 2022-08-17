Japan-China Combat May Occur in Taiwan Contingency: Expert

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese defense expert has warned of the possibility of a clash between Japanese and Chinese forces in the event of China's invasion of Taiwan.

"If China were to invade Taiwan by force, it would create a sea and air blockade over a wide area. The Ryukyu Islands would therefore be placed under the control of the Chinese military," Bonji Ohara, senior researcher at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

Because the Japanese Self-Defense Forces' ships and aircraft would need to enter the blockade area to evacuate people on Japan's southernmost island chain stretching toward Taiwan, "the possibility of a combat occurring cannot be ruled out," the former SDF intelligence officer said.

"Diplomatic efforts are necessary, of course, but they need to be backed by military power," he stressed.

Ohara also said Tokyo should get prepared for helping U.S. forces supply weapons to Taiwan via Japan.

