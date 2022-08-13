Japan New COVID-19 Cases Down by 43,800

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 183,609 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, down by some 43,800 from a week before.

New fatal cases numbered 256, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients fell by 12 from Friday to 625.

Tokyo logged 23,773 new positive cases, down 7,197 from a week before, and 32 new fatalities.

The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government’s criteria rose by one from Friday to 43.

The seven-day average of new positive cases stood at 26,139.4 in the Japanese capital, down 19.5 pct from a week before.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]