Tokyo's New COVID-19 Cases Down 7,200
Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo logged 23,773 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, down 7,197 from a week before.
There were 32 new fatalities, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria rose by one from Friday to 43.
The seven-day average of new positive cases stood at 26,139.4, down 19.5 pct from a week before.
