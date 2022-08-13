Tokyo's New COVID-19 Cases Down 7,200

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo logged 23,773 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, down 7,197 from a week before.

There were 32 new fatalities, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria rose by one from Friday to 43.

The seven-day average of new positive cases stood at 26,139.4, down 19.5 pct from a week before.

