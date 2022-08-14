Japan New COVID-19 Cases Down by 28,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 178,353 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, down by some 28,000 from a week before.

New fatalities totaled 153. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients fell by 12 from Saturday to 613.

Tokyo had 22,740 new positive cases, marking a drop of 3,573 from a week before and the ninth straight week-on-week decline.

There were 13 new fatal cases, while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by one from Saturday to 42.

The seven-day average of new positive cases fell 19.2 pct to 25,629 in the Japanese capital.

