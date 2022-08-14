Higashikokubaru to Seek Comeback as Miyazaki Governor

Newsfrom Japan

Miyazaki, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Former Miyazaki Governor Hideo Higashikokubaru will announce a bid to run in the next gubernatorial election of the southwestern Japan prefecture slated for Dec. 25, his supporter group said Sunday.

Higashikokubaru, a 64-year-old comedian-turned-politician, will hold a press conference in Miyazaki, the prefecture's capital, on Wednesday.

Current Governor Shunji Kono, 57, who is in his third term, has expressed his intent to seek re-election.

Higashikokubaru won Miyazaki governorship in January 2007 in an election that followed the resignation of his predecessor over a bid-rigging scandal involving prefectural government officials. Higashikokubaru left office after serving a four-year term.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]