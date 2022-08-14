Chinese Coast Guard Ships Enter Japanese Waters

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, on Sunday.

The two Haijing ships entered the Japanese waters from southwest of the Uotsuri Island and elsewhere between around 4:10 a.m. (7:10 p.m. Saturday GMT) and 4:15 a.m., according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters based in the Okinawa capital of Naha.

It was the 17th intrusion into Japanese waters around the Senkaku chain by Chinese government ships this year. The Japanese-administered islands are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]