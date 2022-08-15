Japan Govt to Keep Imported Wheat Prices Unchanged

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday instructed relevant officials to keep the prices of imported wheat it sells to the private sector at the current levels in and after October, in order to prevent further price hikes for food products.

He made the instructions at a meeting held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo to discuss ways to tackle soaring prices of goods and services brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the weakening of the yen.

The government plans to draw up in early September additional measures to tackle higher prices and other factors affecting people's lives.

"Soaring prices of bread, noodles and other food products that are essential to people's daily lives are a pressing challenge," Kishida said at the meeting. "Wheat prices will be about 20 pct higher in and after October" if the current pace of rise continues, he said.

Kishida also called for raising the ceiling on special grants used for local governments' measures to help people in need from the current 1 trillion yen.

