Japan Ministers Visit Yasukuni Shrine on War-End Anniversary

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Two members of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet visited Tokyo's war-related Yasukuni Shrine on Monday, the 77th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, while Kishida himself refrained from visiting the controversial Shinto shrine.

The two who visited the shrine on the day are economic security minister Sanae Takaichi and reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba.

"I extended my gratitude to people who perished under our nation's policy," Takaichi told reporters. She said she signed the visitors' book as a cabinet minister and made a "tamagushi" ritual offering paid out of her own pocket.

Noting that his grandfather died in the war, Akiba said, "I renewed my pledge not to repeat a tragic war."

Japanese cabinet ministers visited Yasukuni Shrine on the anniversary of Japan's surrender for the third straight year. China, South Korea and some other neighboring countries consider Yasukuni Shrine as a symbol of Japan's past militarism, as it enshrines war criminals along with the war dead.

