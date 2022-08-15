LDP Policy Chief Hagiuda Visits Yasukuni Shrine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Koichi Hagiuda, chair of the Policy Research Council of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, visited Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Monday, the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II.

"I offered my sincere condolences to the souls of those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the war," Hagiuda told reporters after his visit to the controversial shrine.

"I also renewed my pledge to maintain a lasting peace," he added.

Hagiuda said that he made a "tamagushi" ritual offering paid out of his own pocket and signed the visitors' book as head of the LDP policy council and a lawmaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament.

China, South Korea and some other neighboring countries consider Yasukuni Shrine as a symbol of Japan's past militarism, as it enshrines war criminals along with the war dead.

