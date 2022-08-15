Japan Logs Some 1.37 M. New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,371,607 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, down by 134,900 from the preceding week.

The weekly total exceeded one million for the fourth straight week.

The country's cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 15,674,169 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most weekly new cases at 179,403, followed by Osaka at 121,359, Aichi at 87,971, Kanagawa at 82,922 and Fukuoka at 74,291.

The total number of coronavirus-linked deaths in Japan rose by 1,504 from a week before to 35,215.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]