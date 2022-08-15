U.S. Vice President Likely to Attend State Funeral for Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is likely to attend a state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, set for Sept. 27 in Tokyo, Japanese government sources said Monday.

The trip would mark Harris' first visit to Japan since she took office in January last year. She is slated to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during her stay.

U.S. President Joe Biden will skip the funeral due to scheduling issues, but Harris' participation is expected to showcase the solid Japan-U.S. alliance to the world.

In their talks, Kishida and Harris are expected to confirm that their countries will continue to work together to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, an idea pursued by Abe.

Abe was shot dead during a stump speech in the western Japan city of Nara on July 8.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]