Cosmetics Makers See Biz Chances in Less Use of COVID-19 Masks

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--With more and more people in Japan cautiously shifting away from constantly wearing COVID-19 face masks, cosmetics makers are making utmost efforts to sell lipsticks, blushers and other products for use on face parts that have been covered by masks.

The Japanese government's announcement of its view that wearing face masks is no longer necessary under certain conditions, such as when not involved in active conversations, gave cosmetics firms hopes of improving sales of products that plunged amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In July, Shiseido Co. <4911> held large-scale events selling mainstay Maquillage brand products and other cosmetic items in seven cities across the country.

With infection prevention measures, the events were able to attract a total of over 6,000 people.

"I want to get a new lipstick as I take off my face mask more often recently," said a woman in her 20s who visited the event in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]