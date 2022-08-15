Japan Confirms 138,613 New COVID-19 Cases

Society Lifestyle

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 138,613 new COVID-19 cases Monday, an increase of about 800 from a week before.

There were 204 new fatalities linked to COVID-19. The number of severely ill patients fell by six from Sunday to 607.

In Tokyo, 23,135 new cases were confirmed, a rise of 5,251 from a week before and the first week-on-week increase in 10 days.

Patients with severe symptoms in the capital fell by four from Sunday to 38. The seven-day average of new cases fell 15.3 pct from a week before to 26,379.1.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press