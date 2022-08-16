COVID-19 Deaths Up 7-Fold in Month amid 7th Wave in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan is seeing a surge in the number of COVID-19-related deaths during the ongoing seventh infection wave, with such cases up seven-fold in the course of one month.

With the BA.5 omicron subvariant of the novel coronavirus running rampant across the country, the number of daily death cases has exceeded 200 most days, coming close to the levels seen during the sixth wave, which swept across the country at the beginning of this year.

According to the health ministry, the daily tally of COVID-19 deaths announced by local governments hit a record high of 277 on Feb. 22 this year, at the peak of the sixth infection wave.

COVID-19 deaths then started to decrease, with the total staying below 100 for around four months from April 2. The number of death cases was below 10 on some days.

The figure climbed back above 100 on July 26, in line with the steep increase in the number of coronavirus infection cases from the end of June.

