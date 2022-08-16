Japan Govt General-Staff Exam Passers Hit Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Passers of Japan's national public servant examination for general-staff positions, mainly for clerical work, for fiscal 2022 increased by 603 from the previous year to 8,156, the highest since the general-staff examination started in fiscal 2012, the National Personnel Authority said Tuesday.

The total went up as government ministries and agencies boosted recruitment of staff to be involved in pandemic-related responses.

The applicant-to-passer ratio stood at 3.4 times, down from the previous year's 3.6 times, hitting a record low for the second straight year.

Of the total passers, 3,271 were women. The share of female passers came to 40.1 pct, topping 40 pct for the first time, apparently as the number of female applicants increased after the personnel authority, as well as government ministries and agencies, actively held recruiting events targeting women.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]