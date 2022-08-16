Ex-Jiji Press President Wakabayashi Dies at 75

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Seizo Wakabayashi, former president of Jiji Press Ltd., died of acute respiratory failure on Wednesday at a hospital in the eastern Japan city of Chiba. He was 75.

A native of the western Japan city of Osaka, he joined the Japanese news agency in 1970.

After serving in several posts at Jiji Press, including head of the Kyoto office, Wakabayashi was appointed as a board director of the company in June 2004.

He served as Jiji Press president from June 2005 to June 2008.

In 2008, he received a Legion of Honor award from France.

