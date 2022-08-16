Japan, U.S., S. Korea Conduct Joint Missile Defense Drill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and South Korea conducted a joint exercise to detect and track ballistic missiles off Hawaii during the Pacific Dragon multinational drill conducted for seven days through Sunday, Japan's Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The joint exercise by Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force and the U.S. and South Korean navies was aimed at improving their response capabilities, with North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile development programs in mind.

The Pacific Dragon was conducted by the three countries plus Australia and Canada.

It was the first time since December 2017 that the ministry has announced the holding of a joint exercise among Japan, the United States and South Korea.

Relations between the defense authorities of Japan and South Korea have deteriorated since an incident in December 2018 in which a South Korean warship directed its radar at an MSDF patrol plane. The United States has been calling on the two East Asian allies to mend fences.

