Airline, Railway Items Recycled to Deliver Joy of Travel

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese airlines and railway operators have been rolling out merchandise made by recycling unneeded aircraft parts and components from retired railcars.

These products were developed to make people feel the joy of travel, as well as in response to growing environmental consciousness.

In December 2019, Peach Aviation sold goods such as coin purses made of scraps from leather seats at its online store. The products were inspired by an idea from an employee to do something using items left over in the process of making seats for new aircraft.

The low-cost carrier, a unit of ANA Holdings Inc. <9020> and based in the town of Tajiri in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, later sold keychains, leather wallets and other goods from flight attendants’ scarves and seat covers that were no longer in use.

Many of the products disappeared from the shelves, winning popularity from the use of Peach Aviation’s symbolic color.

