Japan Logs 166,205 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 166,205 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a decrease of about 46,000 from a week before.

There were 311 new COVID-19 deaths, including 44 in Osaka Prefecture, 26 in Aichi Prefecture, 22 each in Tokyo and Fukuoka Prefecture and 20 in Kanagawa Prefecture, according to a Jiji Press tally.

The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by seven from Monday to 614, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo, 23,511 new infection cases were confirmed, a decline of 5,604 from a week earlier.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital fell 17.2 pct to 25,578.6. The number of patients with severe symptoms dropped by two from Monday to 36.

