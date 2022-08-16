Tokyo Logs 23,511 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 23,511 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a decrease of 5,604 from a week before.

Twenty-two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Japanese capital. The seven-day average of new infections fell 17.2 pct to 25,578.6. The number of patients with severe symptoms dropped by two from Monday to 36.

