Tokyo Logs 23,511 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Health
Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 23,511 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a decrease of 5,604 from a week before.
Twenty-two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Japanese capital. The seven-day average of new infections fell 17.2 pct to 25,578.6. The number of patients with severe symptoms dropped by two from Monday to 36.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]