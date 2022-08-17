Trial Begins for Japanese Man Detained in Myanmar

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--A court trial started for a Japanese man who was detained by security authorities in Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, last month, officials of the country's military have said.

On how the man, Toru Kubota, a documentary producer, will be treated, the military officials said Tuesday that there is a need to wait for the court's decision.

Kubota was detained on July 30 while filming a protest against the rule of the military, which seized power through a coup in February 2021, and was later charged with sedition and violating Myanmar's immigration control law. He entered the country on a tourist visa, according to the military.

Japan's House of Representatives lawmaker Hiromichi Watanabe, who is also a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, met with Min Aung Hlaing, leader of Myanmar's junta, in the Southeast Asian country's capital of Naypyidaw on Thursday.

Watanabe on Facebook had revealed that Min Aung Hlaing promised that Kubota will be released soon.

