Japan Looking to Wetlands, Green Zones for Flood Control

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans to create as early as this fiscal year maps for local governments to find areas that can be preserved as or restored to wetlands or green zones for better flood control.

After torrential rain hit the country frequently over the past few years, the Environment Ministry is focusing on such lands as they are capable of holding and absorbing large amounts of rainwater.

The ministry hopes that the maps will also support efforts to conserve biodiversity in such areas.

When Typhoon Hagibis caused record rainfalls in eastern Japan in 2019, the Watarase Yusuichi detention basin straddling the eastern prefectures of Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama and Ibaraki is believed to have reduced flood damage in the Tokyo metropolitan area as it held around 160 million cubic meters of water.

The Watarase Yusuichi basin, a wetland park converted from a lowland swamp area by the central government, is home to various flora and fauna. It is also designated as an internationally important wetland for conservation under the Ramsar Convention.

