Yoon Vows to Solve Wartime Labor Issue with Japan

Seoul, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday vowed to improve his country's relationship with Japan by resolving history issues including on wartime labor through concessions and understanding.

Yoon said he believes that history issues can be resolved amicably and quickly through concessions and understanding when future-oriented relations are strengthened.

At a press conference to mark his 100th day in office, he also said he has a positive outlook. He had in mind wartime labor lawsuits filed in South Korea against Japanese companies.

South Korea's Supreme Court may issue a ruling this week at the earliest to finalize a court order to sell assets of a Japanese company seized in South Korea in a lawsuit to seek compensation for labor provided by Koreans during World War II.

Yoon said his government is deeply considering ways to allow the plaintiffs to receive compensation without clashing with Japan over the sovereignty issue Tokyo is concerned about.

