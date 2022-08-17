Japan National Security Official to Meet China's Top Diplomat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Takeo Akiba, secretary-general of Japan's National Security Secretariat, is planning to visit China soon to meet with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi, Japanese government sources said Wednesday.

At the envisaged talks, Akiba is expected to convey his country's concerns on China's military activities near Taiwan to Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee.

Akiba is also expected to call on the Chinese side to exercise self-restraint.

China has ramped up its military pressure in response to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan early this month.

During military drills conducted near Taiwan, five ballistic missiles launched by China landed inside Japan's exclusive economic zone. This provoked a protest from Tokyo.

