Ex-Tokyo Games Exec Nabbed for Alleged Bribery

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors Wednesday arrested Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive board member of the Tokyo Games organizing committee, for allegedly receiving 51 million yen in bribes from Japanese apparel maker Aoki Holdings Inc. <8214>.

The special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office suspects that Takahashi, 78, received the money as rewards for giving favors to Aoki Holdings in the selection of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics sponsors.

The team also arrested Aoki Holdings founder and former Chairman Hironori Aoki, 83, his younger brother and former vice chairman, Takahisa Aoki, 76, and Katsuhisa Ueda, 40, an executive of the company. The prosecutors did not say whether the suspects have admitted to the allegations.

In an interview before his arrest, Takahashi said he had never been asked to do anything about the Tokyo Games for the company or had never given it any favors, denying that the money was bribes.

Takahashi is suspected of receiving 51 million yen between October 2017 and March this year, after he was asked by Aoki and others between January 2017 and June 2021 to give the company special treatment over a Tokyo Games official supporter contract and another contract to sell official licensed products related to the Games.

