LDP's Hagiuda Visited Unification Church-Linked Facility

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Koichi Hagiuda, policy head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, visited a facility linked to the religious group known as the Unification Church in June, it was learned Wednesday.

Hagiuda, who was industry minister at the time, may have visited the facility to ask for the group's support in the House of Councillors election in July.

He made the visit with Akiko Ikuina, an LDP lawmaker elected for the first time in the Upper House poll, according to Ikuina's office.

According to the new issue of the Shukan Shincho weekly magazine released Wednesday, the two went to the facility in the city of Hachioji, Tokyo, to seek support.

Ikuina's office admitted that the trip took place, saying that staff members decided on the visit after a request for discussions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]