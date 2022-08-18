FOCUS: Unification Church Has Deep, Long-Running Ties to LDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The religious group known as the Unification Church has had ties to Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party for half a century, bound by a common thread of anticommunism.

Former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, one of the most prominent anticommunist and pro-U.S. members of the LDP, forged the bond with the group, now called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

The group used its anticommunist political arm, the International Federation for Victory over Communism, to cement its relationship with Kishi. The ties are seen to have been passed on to his grandson, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was killed by a shooter motivated by Abe's alleged links to the Unification Church.

"Great Leader"

