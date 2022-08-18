INTERVIEW: Japan Minister Wants Both Environment Protection, Growth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese Environment Minister Akihiro Nishimura aims to achieve a virtuous economic circle while protecting the environment.

"It's necessary to firmly protect the environment in order to protect people's health and living," Nishimura said in a recent interview.

While underlining the need to launch further environmental measures, he said they will be designed not to put a damper on economic growth. "I want to help create a virtuous circle for the economy while firmly protecting the environment."

Speaking about the recent abnormal weather conditions, such as linear rainbands that cause dangerous downpours, Nishimura stressed that Japan needs to step up efforts to tackle global warming.

He also expressed hopes for promoting renewable energy sources so as to revitalize regional economies and make communities resilient to natural disasters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]