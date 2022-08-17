Japan Reviewing COVID-19 Info-Gathering Method

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)---The Japanese government is reviewing its method for gathering information about COVID-19 cases around the country, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The government is expected to release a detailed proposal as early as later this month after collecting opinions from experts.

The move is aimed at easing burdens on hospitals and public health centers struggling with surging COVID-19 cases amid the seventh wave of infections.

"We need to reach conclusions while coordinating with stakeholders," health minister Katsunobu Kato told a press conference.

Shigeru Omi, head of the government's COVID-19 advisory team, told reporters that the government needs to launch a new panel to review the information-gathering method.

