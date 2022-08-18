Japanese Man Detained in Myanmar Facing Fresh Charge

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Myanmar's military junta may make a fresh charge against Japanese documentary producer Toru Kubota, who was detained in Yangon last month, according to military spokesman Zaw Min Tun.

If that happens, his detention could prolong further.

Kubota was detained July 30 by local security authorities while filming a demonstration protesting Myanmar's military rule since a coup in February 2021.

He was charged with sedition and violating the immigration control law, and his trial has started.

He entered Myanmar on a tourist visa and joined the demonstration, the spokesman told a press conference Wednesday.

