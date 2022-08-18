Japanese Fashion Designer Hanae Mori Dies at 96
Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese fashion designer Hanae Mori, known as a pioneer in the country's fashion industry, has died at the age of 96, it was learned Thursday.
She was the first Asian individual to become a member of the La Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne.
Mori received the Japanese government's Order of Culture in 1996.
A native of the western Japan prefecture of Shimane, Mori graduated from Tokyo Woman's Christian University in 1947.
She started learning the art of dressmaking after she got married.
