Japanese Fashion Designer Hanae Mori Dies at 96

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese fashion designer Hanae Mori, known as a pioneer in the country's fashion industry, has died at the age of 96, it was learned Thursday.

She was the first Asian individual to become a member of the La Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne.

Mori received the Japanese government's Order of Culture in 1996.

A native of the western Japan prefecture of Shimane, Mori graduated from Tokyo Woman's Christian University in 1947.

She started learning the art of dressmaking after she got married.

