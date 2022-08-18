Japan Opposition Parties Call for Early Diet Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties Thursday requested the government to convene an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, as soon as possible, based on Article 53 of the Constitution.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People, the Japanese Communist Party, Reiwa Shinsengumi, the Social Democratic Party and others submitted their written request to Hiroyuki Hosoda, speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber.

They said that an extraordinary Diet session is necessary to examine ties the religious group known as the Unification Church has with members of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet and his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), another opposition party, did not take part in the request.

Earlier in the day, Sumio Mabuchi, the CDP's Diet affairs leader, held a press conference with his counterparts at other opposition parties.

