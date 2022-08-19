Express Train Passengers Double during Bon Holiday in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--The number of express and limited express train passengers during this summer's "bon" holiday period doubled from the previous year, with no movement restrictions over the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released by six Japan Railways Group companies.

A total of some 6,852,000 people used such trains, including Shinkansen bullet trains, on 46 major sections of JR lines in the week through Wednesday.

The surge in passengers came even as limited express trains were canceled on some sections due to bad weather, including from the eighth typhoon of the year, according to East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East.

Still, bon holiday passenger numbers at the six operators were about 60 to 70 pct of the levels in 2018, before the pandemic.

