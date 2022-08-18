Japan Posts Record 255,534 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed a record high of 255,534 daily new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The previous record of 250,343 new cases was logged on Aug. 10.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by 17 from Wednesday to 610, with 287 new fatalities reported.

Of the country's 47 prefectures, 21 had record new cases, including Hokkaido with 8,315, Fukushima with 3,297, Mie with 4,642, Hiroshima with 6,761 and Kumamoto with 5,684.

In Tokyo, 27,453 new cases were reported, a decrease of 3,794 from a week before and a third consecutive day of week-on-week decline.

