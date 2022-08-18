Japan Opposition Parties Call for Early Diet Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties Thursday requested the government to convene an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, as soon as possible, based on Article 53 of the Constitution.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People, the Japanese Communist Party, Reiwa Shinsengumi, the Social Democratic Party and parliamentary group Yushi no Kai submitted their written request to Hiroyuki Hosoda, speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber.

They said the Diet should examine ties the controversial Unification Church has with members of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

On top of issues associated with the church, a cult founded in South Korea in the 1950s by the late Rev. Sun Myung Moon, they underscored the importance of discussing the planned state funeral of assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the novel coronavirus spread, soaring prices and national security matters.

Earlier in the day, Sumio Mabuchi, the CDP's Diet affairs chief, told a press conference that "Kishida should fulfill his accountability" about ties with the church, now officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]