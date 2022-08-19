Japan Protests S. Korea's Suspected Marine Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan has made a protest against a suspected marine survey by South Korea in its exclusive economic zone around the Takeshima Islands in the Sea of Japan.

A South Korean survey ship was seen dropping a wire-shaped object into the sea in the EEZ around the Shimane Prefecture islands in what appeared to be a marine survey initiated without Japan's consent, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The Japan Coast Guard asked the vessel what it was doing, but the ship refused to say, arguing that South Korea holds sovereignty over the islands, according to the ministry.

Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, protested to a minister at the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo, demanding an immediate halt to the activity.

The Japanese-claimed islands are effectively controlled by South Korea, where they are called Dokdo.

