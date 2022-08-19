Japan Again Logs Record New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 261,029 new COVID-19 cases Friday, hitting a record high for the second consecutive day.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients grew by 17 from Thursday to 627, with 294 new fatalities confirmed.

Of the country's 47 prefectures, 19 saw record new cases, including Hokkaido with 8,632, Miyagi with 4,567, Nagano with 3,649, Hiroshima with 8,775 and Fukuoka with 15,726.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new cases rose by 7,275 from a week earlier to 27,676. Twenty-eight new fatalities among COVID-19 patients were reported.

The number of patients with severe symptoms in the capital increased by one from Thursday to 34. The seven-day moving average of new cases fell 6.6 pct week on week to 25,386.3.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]