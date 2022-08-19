Tokyo Reports 27,676 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tokyo came to 27,676 on Friday, up by 7,275 from a week earlier, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The metropolitan government also reported 28 new fatalities among COVID-19 patients, while the number of patients with severe symptoms under its criteria increased by one from the previous day to 34.

The seven-day moving average of new cases fell 6.6 pct week on week to 25,386.3.

