"Random Trips" Taking Off in Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--So-called random trips, in which the destinations of travel plans are determined randomly by lottery or other means, are gaining popularity in Japan.

In addition to the thrill of leaving travel destinations up to chance, railway operators and airlines making such schemes are providing a sense of affordability by offering discounts for the trips.

The move is aimed at reviving travel demand, which has slumped amid the COVID-19 crisis.

West Japan Railway Co. <9021>, or JR West, released in July the "Saikoro Kippu," which is a smartphone app-based train ticket in which destinations are decided by a roll of virtual dice.

The round-trip ticket has seven stations of ordinary or Shinkansen bullet train lines as possible destinations, including Shirahama Station in Wakayama Prefecture and Kurashiki Station in Okayama Prefecture, both in western Japan.

